Israel Responds! Army enters northern Gaza to destroy Hamas

As the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 20, the Israeli troops on October 26 entered northern Gaza, according to IDF. Israel ...

Updated: October 26, 2023 6:45 PM IST

By Video Desk

As the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 20, the Israeli troops on October 26 entered northern Gaza, according to IDF. Israel Defense Forces said in preparation for the next stages of combat, they launched operation in Northern Gaza. Israeli forces struck numerous Hamas terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.

