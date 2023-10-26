By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel Responds! Army enters northern Gaza to destroy Hamas
As the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 20, the Israeli troops on October 26 entered northern Gaza, according to IDF. Israel Defense Forces said in preparation for the next stages of combat, they launched operation in Northern Gaza. Israeli forces struck numerous Hamas terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.