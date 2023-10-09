Home

Israel War: Shocking video shows children traumatised as terrorists execute their sibling

A video has surfaced online which claims to show an Israeli family visibly distraught and their two kids traumatized. Hamas group militants had taken the Israeli family hostage and executed their daughter in front of them. The video showed two siblings, seemingly traumatised cry over the execution and ask their father, why he has blood on his hands.

