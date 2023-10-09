Home

Israel War’s Shocking Video: Israeli man cries for help as merciless terrorists kidnap his daughter

Shocking footage of a 25-year-old woman being kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas fighters has surfaced on the internet. The distressing video shows Noa Argamani pleading for her life while sitting on the back of a fighter’s motorcycle. Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.

