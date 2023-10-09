By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel War’s Shocking Video: Israeli man cries for help as merciless terrorists kidnap his daughter
Shocking footage of a 25-year-old woman being kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas fighters has surfaced on the internet. The distressing video shows Noa Argamani pleading for her life while sitting on the back of a fighter’s motorcycle. Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.
