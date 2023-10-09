Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Israel War’s Shocking Video: Israeli man cries for help as merciless terrorists kidnap his daughter

Israel War’s Shocking Video: Israeli man cries for help as merciless terrorists kidnap his daughter

Shocking footage of a 25-year-old woman being kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas fighters has surfaced on the internet. ...

Updated: October 9, 2023 4:39 PM IST

By Video Desk

Shocking footage of a 25-year-old woman being kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas fighters has surfaced on the internet. The distressing video shows Noa Argamani pleading for her life while sitting on the back of a fighter’s motorcycle. Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>