Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza on 13th day of war, 13 Palestinians of a family killed

13 Palestinians have been killed from the same family when an Israeli airstrike hit their house in Khan Younis on Thursday morning (October 19). The fresh bombardment hit the building where Al-Batta and Al-Majayda family were living. Children covered in dust were carried into ambulances.

