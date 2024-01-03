Home

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Another Top Hamas Leader | Israel Hamas war

As the deadliest war between Israel-Hamas continues for straight 88 days Hamas Dy leader Saleh al-Arouri on Jan 02, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut. Hamas terrorist group also confirmed the killing of its deputy commander in Lebanon.

