Israeli Forces neutralize four hamas operatives

The Israeli forces continued to pound numerous Hamas targets as the conflict between the two entered day 24. Israeli forces ...

Updated: October 31, 2023 6:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Israeli forces continued to pound numerous Hamas targets as the conflict between the two entered day 24. Israeli forces have unleashed fury on Hamas terrorists killing top commanders and destroying their hideouts.

