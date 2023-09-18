Home

Video Gallery

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against judicial reform.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against judicial reform.

Thousands of Israelis marched through Tel Aviv on Sunday (September 17) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contested changes to the country's judiciary overhaul. Wearing white to mark the new Jewish year which began over the weekend, the demonstrators waved the Israeli flag and chanted slogans against Netanyahu.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against judicial reform.

Trending Now

Thousands of Israelis marched through Tel Aviv on Sunday (September 17) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contested changes to the country’s judiciary overhaul.

Wearing white to mark the new Jewish year which began over the weekend, the demonstrators waved the Israeli flag and chanted slogans against Netanyahu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.