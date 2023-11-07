Top Trending Videos

  • Israel’s Artillery Unit in Action: ‘Warning! Firing!’ at Hamas Hideouts in Gaza

Published: November 7, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. “Warning! Firing!” the soldiers shouted before sending the explosive hurtling toward a target in the Gaza Strip. See how the artillery position, part of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas Islamist fighters, is working.

