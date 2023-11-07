Home

Video Gallery

Israel’s Artillery Unit in Action: ‘Warning! Firing!’ at Hamas Hideouts in Gaza

Israel’s Artillery Unit in Action: ‘Warning! Firing!’ at Hamas Hideouts in Gaza

Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. ...

Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. “Warning! Firing!” the soldiers shouted before sending the explosive hurtling toward a target in the Gaza Strip. See how the artillery position, part of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas Islamist fighters, is working.