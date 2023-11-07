By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel’s Artillery Unit in Action: ‘Warning! Firing!’ at Hamas Hideouts in Gaza
Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. ...
Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. “Warning! Firing!” the soldiers shouted before sending the explosive hurtling toward a target in the Gaza Strip. See how the artillery position, part of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas Islamist fighters, is working.