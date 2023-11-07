Home

Israel’s artillery unit ready to lob shells into Hamas hideouts in Gaza

Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. ...

Dug in behind dirt berms, artillery crews in southern Israel calibrated shells and then loaded them into massive, self-propelled guns. “Warning! Firing!” the soldiers shouted before sending the explosive hurtling toward a target in the Gaza Strip. See how the artillery position, part of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas Islamist fighters, is working. Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi on Nov 6 said that severe damage was being inflicted on Hamas leaders. It has been a month since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel which killed around 1,400 people. After the Oct 07 attack, Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire between Israel, Hamas is nowhere in sight as IDF continues to pound Hamas hideouts.