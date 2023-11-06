Israel’s ground operation in Gaza | IDF releases exclusive footage of tanks pounding Gaza

Top Trending Videos

Israel's military released footage on Sunday (November 5) of what they say is latest footage of tanks and soldiers in ...

Updated: November 6, 2023 7:14 PM IST

By Video Desk

Israel’s military released footage on Sunday (November 5) of what they say is latest footage of tanks and soldiers in Gaza as the land operation unfolds amid a diplomatic stalemate of a humanitarian ceasefire for the embattled enclave. In the video, soldiers are seen walking amid rubble, tanks firing and large explosions.

