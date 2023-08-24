Home

Video Gallery

ISRO aims for the Sun! ISRO’s First Solar mission ‘Aditya’ will be ready for launch in September

ISRO aims for the Sun! ISRO’s First Solar mission ‘Aditya’ will be ready for launch in September

Isro’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a historic soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday. This made India only the fourth nation to land a rover on the lunar surface and also the first ever country to land a rover near the Moon's South Pole. Meanwhile, the Pragyan rover ramped down from the Vikram lander and is moving on the Moon's surface, where it will conduct scientific experiments for 14 days.

Isro’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a historic soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday. This made India only the fourth nation to land a rover on the lunar surface and also the first ever country to land a rover near the Moon’s South Pole. Meanwhile, the Pragyan rover ramped down from the Vikram lander and is moving on the Moon’s surface, where it will conduct scientific experiments for 14 days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.