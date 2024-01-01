Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • ISRO Chief S Somnath on successful launch of first mission to study black hole

ISRO Chief S Somnath on successful launch of first mission to study black hole

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath, while addressing team members, congratulated his team members for successful launch of PSLV-C58 ...

Updated: January 1, 2024 11:29 PM IST

By Video Desk

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath, while addressing team members, congratulated his team members for successful launch of PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission from Sriharikota on January 01.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.