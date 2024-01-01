By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ISRO Chief S Somnath on successful launch of first mission to study black hole
Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath, while addressing team members, congratulated his team members for successful launch of PSLV-C58 ...
Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath, while addressing team members, congratulated his team members for successful launch of PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission from Sriharikota on January 01.