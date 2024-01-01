Home

ISRO Chief S Somnath on successful launch of first mission to study black hole

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath, while addressing team members, congratulated his team members for successful launch of PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission from Sriharikota on January 01.

