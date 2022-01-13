Dr. S Somanath, has been appointed the new chairman of ISRO. He replaced Kailasavadivoo Sivan. His appointment is for a combined tenure of three years. S Somanath is an Indian aerospace engineer and rocket scientist. Mr. Somanath, born in July 1963, is a Postgraduate in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science. He is an expert in launch vehicle design, engineering, structural dynamics, integration designs and procedures, pyrotechnics. He was Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. He also led team for the Integration of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). To know in depth about the new ISRO Chief, Dr. S Somanath, watch video.