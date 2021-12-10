Dr. Jitendra Singh, Science & Technology Minister has announced that ISRO will launch Gaganyaan in 2023. The program got a little delayed due to covid-19 restrictions. This will be India’s maiden human space mission. India will be the fourth nation to launch human spaceflight. US, Russia and China have already sent humans in spaceflight. The test vehicle flight is scheduled during the second half of 2022. Gaganyaan’s objective is to send humans to low earth orbit and bring them back safely.