Home

Video Gallery

ISRO launches It’s Smallest Rocket SSLV-D2, Here’s All You Need To Know About It – Watch Video

ISRO launches It’s Smallest Rocket SSLV-D2, Here’s All You Need To Know About It – Watch Video

ISRO has launched its new and smallest rocket SSLV-D2 into space on Friday. This launch was done from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO Launch: ISRO has launched its new and smallest rocket SSLV-D2 into space on Friday. This launch was done from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. SSLV-D2 flew into space with three satellites, including American company Antaris’s satellite Janus-1, Chennai’s space startup SpaceKidz’s satellite Azaadi SAT-2 and ISRO’s satellite EOS-07. These three satellites will be installed in circular orbit 450 kilometers away. Know about all its features in details in the video. Watch video.