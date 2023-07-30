Home

Video Gallery

ISRO Launches PSLV-C56 Carrying 7 Satellites From Sriharikota – Watch Video

ISRO Launches PSLV-C56 Carrying 7 Satellites From Sriharikota – Watch Video

This is the 58th flight of PSLV and the 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in the lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life.

ISRO Launches PSLV-C56: ISRO on July 30 launched PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into 535 km circular with 5 orbital inclinations. This is the 58th flight of PSLV and the 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in the lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.