ISRO’s Much-Anticipated Mission ‘Aditya-L1’ To Be Launched On This Date From Sriharikota – Watch Video
The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled for Sept 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Taking to X, ISRO invited citizens to witness the launch from the Sriharikota launch gallery. Aditya-L1 is set to travel the distance of 1.5 million km from Earth, about four-time farther than Sun.
‘Aditya-L1’: After a historic soft landing of Chandrayan-3 on the lunar south pole’s surface, ISRO announced launch date of much-anticipated Aditya-L1 mission to sun from PSLV-XL rocket. The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled for Sept 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Taking to X, ISRO invited citizens to witness the launch from the Sriharikota launch gallery. Aditya-L1 is set to travel the distance of 1.5 million km from Earth, about four-time farther than Sun. Aditya-L1 is India’s first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. Spacecraft will carry 7 payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, outermost layers of Sun. Initially, spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit; subsequently, using an on-board propulsion system, it will be put in Lagrange point L1. The total travel time from launch to L1 would take about four months for ‘Aditya-L1’.
