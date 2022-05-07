Yoga video for strengthening legs and concentration:
The Warrior yoga pose also known as Virabhadrasana strengthens legs, improves body posture, and improves concentration level. In this video Fittr Coach Medha Bhomare teaches Virabhadrasana 1 (The Warrior Pose). The coach also showcases some basic warm-up exercises that can be done before doing Virabhadrasana. Watch Video.