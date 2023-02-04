Home

‘It’s Global Cricketing Issue To Keep Players Inspired For All Three Formats’: AB de Villiers

De Villiers believes the players' careers could be extended if they were clear about their ambitions across formats.

Cricket: Ab de Villiers, a legendary South African batsman, believes that the punishing schedule makes it increasingly difficult to keep players “inspired” for all three formats, necessitating the urgent need for cricket boards and players to openly discuss the latter’s preferred choice of formats. Ab de Villiers’ viewpoint shines a light on the difficulties faced by modern cricketers in terms of juggling multiple formats while trying to remain inspired and motivated. Watch video for more details.