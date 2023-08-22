Home

“It’s my habit to touch feet of yogis or sanyasis…”: Rajinikanth on touching UP CM Adityanath’s feet

Superstar Rajinikanth reached his residence in Chennai on August 21 after concluding his visit to north India. He recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow.

Chennai, Aug 21 : Superstar Rajinikanth reached his residence in Chennai on August 21 after concluding his visit to north India. He recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow. While interacting with the media persons outside the Chennai airport, the actor put an end to the controversy by maintaining it was his long-held practice of respecting a yogi or a sanyasi by falling at their feet. “It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only,” said Rajinikanth.His clarification came as a viral video of him falling at Adityanath’s feet before entering the CM’s official residence triggered mixed responses on social media.The actor left Chennai for a 10-day visit to north India on August 9, a day before his latest film Jailer hit theatres worldwide. He visited the Himalayas, met several monks in Haridwar, and met political leaders in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

