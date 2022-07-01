Jagannath Yatra 2022: Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most important and vibrant festivals in India. It is celebrated every year with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. People all over the world take their time off to be a part of this grand Yatra. The festival is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Aashadha. This year Jagannath Yatra is going to take place from 1st of July to 12 of July in Odisha’s Puri. The Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following Covid 19 pandemic. Devotees from all over the world come to participate in this beautiful festival. During the Yatra, devotional songs and bhajans are played. Watch this video to know the significance and importance about this festival.Also Read - Mumbai Travel Diaries: Places to Visit Near Mumbai Within 100 Kms To a Break From Hustle Bustle