Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. During this, there was a lot of discussion about the look of Jhanvi Kapoor. Along with this, this look of the actress also became viral on social media in a while. During this, anyone who saw Jhanvi Kapoor at the airport just kept looking at her. On the other hand, Malaika Arora was spotted outside Jim and she looked gorgeous in Jim’s outfit. Watch video

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash