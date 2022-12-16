Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Catching Up With William Dalrymple & Sanjoy Roy

The Jaipur Literature Festival will return to the pink city from January 19 to 23, 2023 for its 16th edition. Ahead of the 5-day festival, the literary extravaganza held its preview on Tuesday, December 13, on the sidelines of which, noted historian and author William Dalrymple, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts got candid with India.com editor Himanshu Shekhar and shared how JLF 2023 will be different from its previous editions. The curtain raiser also witnessed several breathtaking performances by the Barmer Boys who welcomed the audience with their Rajasthani folk and Sufi music penetrating the walls of Leela with exemplary performances.

