Jaipur Train Shoot Incident: RPF Jawaan Shoots 4 Person Dead On Moving Jaipur-Mumbai Train – Watch Video

Jaipur Train Incident: A RPF constable shot 4 people on board Jaipur express train. The victims include 3 passengers & a RPF assistant Sub-inspector (ASI). The constable opened fire inside the moving train en route to Mumbai after it crossed Palghar. The incident took place in B5 coach of Jaipur express ( train number 12956). The incident happened around 5 am on 31st of July. The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. Watch video.

