Jaishankar and Chinese FM exchange ‘Namaste’ | Watch Video
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the venue for SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa. Jaishankar’s traditional ‘Namaste’ was reciprocated with Chinese FM Qin Gang’s traditional ‘fist and palm’ salute.
