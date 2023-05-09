ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

Jaishankar exposes Pakistan’s nefarious intentions | Watch

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir but attempts will be made to disturb it as "there are interested parties, one lives right across.

Published: May 9, 2023 4:30 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir but attempts will be made to disturb it as “there are interested parties, one lives right across.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics