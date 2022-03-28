Kashmir has hosted its first ever Fashion Week on the banks of the famous Dal Lake. The show was sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department and Srinagar Smart city. 10 fashion designers from across the country, participated in The India Cult Men’s Fashion Week to showcase their talent. The ramp was set up in such a way that it looked like Fashion Meeting Nature, in the lawns of SKICC overlooking Dal Lake. Some Bollywood actors also made their appearance in the Fashion show. Watch this video to know more in detail.