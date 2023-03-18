Home

Video Gallery

Jammu & Kashmir: At Least Four Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident In J-K’s Pulwama | Watch Video

Jammu & Kashmir: At Least Four Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident In J-K’s Pulwama | Watch Video

Four people were killed and 28 injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Four people were killed and 28 injured on March 18 when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.