Jammu & Kashmir: Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg brings cheer to tourists

World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on November 30. It attracted a large number of ...

Updated: December 1, 2023 1:44 PM IST

By Video Desk

World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on November 30. It attracted a large number of tourists who are seen enjoying it on a large scale. They cannot stop themselves from coming out of hotels to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty. Notably, Gulmarg is one of the most incredible tourist destinations famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season.

