Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Jammu on alert after security forces recover rusted mortar shells
The bag was found lying near the road in Vijaypur area of Samba district. The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Security alert has been issued on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
Samba (J&K), July 7. Covers of 160 mm old, rusted mortar shells were found in a bag at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The bag was found lying near the road in Vijaypur area of Samba district. The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Security alert has been issued on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
Also Read:
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you