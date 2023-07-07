Home

Samba (J&K), July 7. Covers of 160 mm old, rusted mortar shells were found in a bag at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The bag was found lying near the road in Vijaypur area of Samba district. The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Security alert has been issued on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

