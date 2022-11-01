Jamshed J Irani death: Dr JJ Irani, former Managing Director of Tata Steel, has passed away at the age of 86. He breathed his last at 10.30 pm on Monday at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jamshedpur. JJ Irani was sick since a long time. On October 2, he was admitted to the ICU of TMH in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. JJ Irani was the MD of Tata Steel till 2007. JJ Irani had worked in several positions in the Tata Group. Learn more about JJ Irani in this video. Watch videoAlso Read - Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: What Caused The Tragic Incident That Killed Over 130 Lives? Watch Video