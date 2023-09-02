Home

“Janata Darshan” held by the CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held ‘Janta Darshan’ in Gorakhpur on September 02. He listened to the grievances of the people and directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of people’s problems. CM Yogi Adityanath forwarded the letters of people to the concerned officers with instructions to address their issues promptly and satisfactorily.

