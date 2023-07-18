Home

Video Gallery

Janhvi Kapoor Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Denim Co-Ord Set, Price Of The Outfit Will Make Your Jaws Drop – Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Denim Co-Ord Set, Price Of The Outfit Will Make Your Jaws Drop – Watch Video

Janhvi leaves everyone stunned with her fashion sense in every look. Recently, during the promotion of her upcoming film Bawal, Janhvi appeared in a denim co-ord set, her fans are very fond of this look. Watch video.

Janhvi Kapoor denim look: Heels worth Rs 63,922 , dress worth Rs 25,807, denim co-ord look of Janhvi is going viral on social media. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Every now and then, the actress makes stylish appearance. Whether she is walking the red carpet or being spotted at the airport, Janhvi leaves everyone stunned with her fashion sense in every look. Recently, during the promotion of her upcoming film Bawal, Janhvi appeared in a denim co-ord set, her fans are very fond of this look. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.