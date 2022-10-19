Janhvi Kapoor attended the trailer launch of her film Mili in Mumbai. The star arrived at the occasion dressed in a beauteous red saree and a sleeveless embellished blouse from the shelves of her favorite designer Manish Malhotra’s clothing label. Soon, Janhvi’s pictures started doing rounds on social media and fans couldn’t help but swoon at her traditional avatar. Some got reminded of Sridevi from Chandni – one of the iconic scenes from the movie shows Sridevi in a stunning georgette saree and sleeveless blouse.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in 12K Satin Silk Dress With Sweetheart Neckline - Yay or Nay?

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Fights Back Inside a Freezer Room in Mathukutty Xavier's Survival Thriller - Watch