Rhea Kapoor Wedding, Mumbai: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied a knot on Saturday, 14th of August, 2021 in a private ceremony. Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with Husband Anand Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at wedding and wedding functions. We have brought for you the list of celebrities who can make you happy with the dress they wear at their wedding and a post-wedding party.Also Read - A Candid Sonam Kapoor Looks Vivacious in New Pictures From Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding