In an exclusive conversation with the entire Zee Media group, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she is looking forward to watch Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress revealed her current diet plans and her favourite workout routines ahead of her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi also revealed if she gets affected by trolls. Watch the full video.