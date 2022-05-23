The very beautiful and talented Janhvi Kapoor is not just a wonderful actress but style diva too. Her stunning and glamorous pictures keeps getting viral on social media which is absolutely loved by her fans. Her fans love her for carrying herself elegantly, on the other hand, there are a few people who post nasty comments on her pictures. Jahnvi was recently trolled brutally by the trollers for a mini black dress she wore. Netizens even called her dress as ‘something that a person would wear before going to sleep’. However, Janhvi pays least attention to all her haters who troll her ad flaunts her bold pictures like a boss. In that case let’s take a look at some of the best pictures of Janhvi where she has rocked her bodycon dress attire. Watch video.