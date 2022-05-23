Janhvi Kapoor:
The very beautiful and talented Janhvi Kapoor is not just a wonderful actress but style diva too. Her stunning and glamorous pictures keeps getting viral on social media which is absolutely loved by her fans. Her fans love her for carrying herself elegantly, on the other hand, there are a few people who post nasty comments on her pictures. Jahnvi was recently trolled brutally by the trollers for a mini black dress she wore. Netizens even called her dress as ‘something that a person would wear before going to sleep’. However, Janhvi pays least attention to all her haters who troll her ad flaunts her bold pictures like a boss. In that case let’s take a look at some of the best pictures of Janhvi where she has rocked her bodycon dress attire. Watch video.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Public Review: Is Kartik Aaryan Starrer A it Or A Flop? Know What Public Has To Say | Watch Also Read - Amid The Wedding Rumors Of Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor, Have A Look At The Most Adorable Pictures Of Couple Together That Will Melt Your Heart Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Cannes: The Bollywood Diva Flaunts Her Black Gown With 3D Flowers Like A Boss At Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Watch Video