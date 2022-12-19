Janhvi Kapoor’s White Dress Faces Trolling, Netizens Calls ‘Sasti Kim Kardashian’ – Watch Video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is ready for the Christmas season, and how! The Mili actor took to Instagram to share glamorous pictures from a photo shoot and got compliments from her family members and friends.

Janhvi Kapoor helms at the headlines every alternate day, either because of the buzz around her personal life or due to her unique sartorial fashion sense. The young diva, who has mesmerized audiences with her powerful acting chops, has also, unfortunately, faced a fair share of criticism for her fashion styles. For the event, Janhvi picked up a body-hugging white midi dress. She paired her dress with a matching overcoat and donned a pair of black sunglasses. But unfortunately, some netizens don’t like her dress and compare her with kylie Jenner and called Janhvi ‘Sasti Kim Kardashian’