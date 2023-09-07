Home

Janmashtami 2023: Girls disguised as Goddess Kali Performed Dahi Handi act

In Maharashtra, Janmashtami is a widely observed celebration. On this occasion, a number of Dahi Handi tournaments are held.

The festival of Janmashtami is being celebrated by Hindus on September 07. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra. Several Dahi Handi competitions are conducted on the occasion. A unique performance was put up by a female crew dressed in Goddess Kali costumes.

