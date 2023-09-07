Home

Janmashtami 2023: ‘Mangla Aarti’ Performed At Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple On Mathura On Janmashtami – Watch Video

Janmashtami 2023: On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Mangala aarti was performed at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura on September 07. A large number of devotees took part in the aarti and performed bhajan. Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the ‘Dahi-Handi’ competition.

