Janmashtami 2023: Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Lights Up On Occasion Of Janmashtami – WATCH

Janmashtami 2023: Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura was lighted up on the occasion of Janmashtami on Sept 06. Krishna Janmashtami is a festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna who is also considered as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance performances, and the ‘Dahi-Handi’ competition.

