Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Japan Plane Fire: Unseen video of passengers onboard burning Japanese plane

Japan Plane Fire: Unseen video of passengers onboard burning Japanese plane

A Japanese airplane A350 on Jan 2 was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The passenger airplane caught fire ...

Updated: January 3, 2024 1:56 PM IST

By Video Desk

A Japanese airplane A350 on Jan 2 was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The passenger airplane caught fire after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. In a video, stranded passengers can be seen screaming and panicking.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.