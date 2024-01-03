Home

Japan Plane Fire: Unseen video of passengers onboard burning Japanese plane

A Japanese airplane A350 on Jan 2 was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The passenger airplane caught fire after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. In a video, stranded passengers can be seen screaming and panicking.

