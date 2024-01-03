By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Japan Plane Fire: Unseen video of passengers onboard burning Japanese plane
A Japanese airplane A350 on Jan 2 was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The passenger airplane caught fire after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. In a video, stranded passengers can be seen screaming and panicking.