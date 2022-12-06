Japanese Encephalitis: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment, All You Need To Know – Watch Video

The disease, caused by the Japanese encephalitis virus is spread by mosquitoes. It is a flavivirus linked to dengue, West Nile virus, and yellow fever. Watch video to know more about the disease.

Japanese Encephalitis: Pune recently reported it’s first case of Japanese encephalitis in three years, in a four year old boy. According to the WHO, the disease is rare but one in 250 cases. It has potential to turn severe. And when it gets serious the Japanese encephalitis case fatality rate can be as high as 30 %. Let’s know more about this disease in detail. Watch.