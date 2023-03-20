Top Trending Videos

  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in India on a two-day visit – Watch Video

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on March 20. He is on an on a two-day official visit to India

Published: March 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on March 20. He is on an on a two-day official visit to India to deepen bilateral ties between both countries This will be Kishida’s first visit to India since last summit meeting held in March 2022 between India and Japan. PM Kishida’s visit is aimed at inviting PM Modi for the G7 Summit that is scheduled to take place in Hiroshima in May.

