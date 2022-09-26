Jaqueline Fenandez: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has received a sigh of relief from Delhi’s Patiala House Court. The actress was made an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore fraud case, after which Delhi’s Patiala House Court had directed Jacqueline Fernandez to appear in the court. The actress had a court appearance early this morning. The Bollywood actress entered the court, hiding among several lawyers dressed in a white shirt and black pants. Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Watch the entry of the actress in the court in the video. Also Read - Dengue Prevention Tips: Delhi Witnesses Massive Surge In Dengue Cases, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself - Watch Video