Jaqueline Fernandez Hot Looks: One of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood, Jaqueline Fernandez is know for her amazing acting and sizzling dance numbers. The actress has build herself in the industry in a very short span of time. She has given some mind-blowing on screen performances in films like Kick, Race 2, Drive Housefull and more. Well, apart from being a great actress, people also love her for the charm and boldness she carries. Jaqueline never leaves an opportunity to treat her fans with her sexy and bold looks. In this video, we have curated top 5 looks of Srilankan beauty wherein the actress crossed all the limits of boldness. Watch video.Also Read - Riya Sen Hot Looks: Times When Actress Crossed All The Limits Of Boldness - Watch Video