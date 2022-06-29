Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin: Telly Town’s adorable couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at a Restaurant in Juhu, on Jasmin’s birthday. Jasmin looked cute in black casuals. Aly Goni looked dapper in a printed black shirt and pants. They were seen having a fun Bater with the paps. The paps wished the actress a very happy birthday. Aly Goni, at one point of time almost kissed Jasmin in front of the paparazzi. Watch the full video here.Also Read - Elnaaz Norouzi Snapped In Casuals Outside A PVR, Opens Up On Working With Anil Kapoor In JugJugg Jeeyo And Upcoming Projects - Watch Video Also Read - Alia Bhatt Upcoming Films: After Nailing Her Character In Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Mom To Be Alia Bhatt Will Be Seen In These Upcoming Films - Watch Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Actress Kiara Advani Makes A Surprise Visit To A Theatre, Her Humbleness Will Win Your Hearts - Watch Video