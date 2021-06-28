Big Boss Fame Jasmin Bhasin: Complete Life Story: Indian actress and model Jasmin Bhasin is known for portraying the role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also appeared in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. Did you know Jasmin was a marketing intern before her career in modelling? What took her to being one among the popular faces of Hindi television? Watch video to know her inspirational journey from marketing to modelling to becoming a celebrity, she is today. Also Read - Aly Goni Sends Birthday Love To Jasmin Bhasin With This Adorable Bigg Boss Edit, Fans Call It 'Most Awaited Post'