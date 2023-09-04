Home

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Father; Welcomes Baby Boy

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Kandy to Mumbai ahead of India’s ASia Cup clash against Nepal on Monday to attend the birth of his newborn baby. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Kandy to Mumbai ahead of India’s ASia Cup clash against Nepal on Monday to attend the birth of his newborn baby. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India’s T20I series against Ireland as a captain and made a comeback with flying colours. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.

