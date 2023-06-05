Home

Jatinga Village: A Mysterious Place Where Birds Commit Suicide | Watch Video

Nearly 40 species of local & migratory birds are involved in this race of suicide. This strange phenomenon has led to many, deeming Jatinga as one of the creepiest places on earth.

Jatinga Village: There’s a place in Assam where birds commit suicide. Jatinga, a place located around 330 kilometers south of the Assam’s Guwahati is quite famous as a birds suicide point. The place makes headlines every year from the month of September to November, due to the suicide of birds. Not just local birds, but also migratory birds reach this place and commit suicide. The strangest thing is that birds do this from 7 pm to 10 pm while in normal weather these birds tend to go out during the day and return to their nest at night. Nearly 40 species of local & migratory birds are involved in this race of suicide. This strange phenomenon has led to many, deeming Jatinga as one of the creepiest places on earth. Watch video for more information.

